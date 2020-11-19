JACKSON COUNTY, IL — Jackson County, Illinois, continues to face elevated numbers of COVID-19 cases, with the local health department reporting 70 cases and two deaths in two days.
On Wednesday, the Jackson County Health Department reported the death of a man in his 70s related to the novel coronavirus disease, as well as 36 new cases. Those cases included a child younger than 10, a preteen, multiple teens, as well as adults in their 20s through 90s.
Thursday, the health department reported the death of a woman in her 70s related to the illness, marking the 30th life lost because of COVID-19 in the county. The health department also reported 34 new cases, including children under the age of ten, a preteen, multiple teens and adults ranging in age from their 20s to 80s.
As of Thursday, the health department says the county is dealing with 390 active cases.
To date, the county has had a total of 2,333 cases. The number of people who've since been cleared to be released from isolation stands at 1,913.
Starting Friday, Illinois will be under "tier 3 mitigation measures" aimed at reducing exposure to the virus by setting restrictions for bars and restaurants, health and fitness centers, hotels, indoor entertainment and recreation venues, manufacturing, offices, retailers and personal care services, as well as restrictoins on organized group activities, and meetings and social events.
