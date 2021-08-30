SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Two Head Start Early Learning Center classrooms in southern Illinois are temporarily closed because of COVID-19.
The Southern Seven Health Department says one of the classrooms is in the center in Mounds, and the other is in the center in Metropolis.
A case was reported in an Early Head Start classroom in the Mounds facility on Aug. 27, and a case was reported in a traditional Head Start classroom in the Metropolis facility on Aug. 30. The health department says families have been notified.
The classrooms will be closed until Sept. 13. The health department says the closures are a precautionary measure that will give the Head Start facilities time to properly clean and disinfect the affected classrooms.
The health department says it has already started contact tracing to identify anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 through the two cases.
Anyone in the Southern Seven region who has questions about possible COVID-19 exposure can call the health department at 618-634-2297.