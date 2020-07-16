PADUCAH — Two Paducah breweries have closed their doors due to being exposed to COVID-19.
Paducah Beer Werks posted on their Facebook page on Thursday saying one employee has tested positive for the virus. The post says the brewery will close their doors and are asking the rest of the employees to get tested and also quarantine for the next 14 days.
Additionally, Dry Ground Brewing Company posted on their Facebook page one of their employees was exposed to someone in their close circle who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The post says although the employee's test came back negative, the brewery is taking this exposure very seriously and will close their doors until further notice.