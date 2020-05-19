MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Purchase District Health Department reported two new cases of COVID-19 in McCracken County on Tuesday. The new cases bring the county's total number of positive test results to 87.
The two new cases include a 72-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, the health department said in a news release. Both men were notified of their positive test results.
To date, 61 of McCracken County's cases have recovered, the health department says. Two people in McCracken County have died because of the illness.
