Williamson county cases

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL -- The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 Thursday. That brings the county total to 43 cases.

The health department says in a new release the two cases include a man in his 60s and a woman in his 20s.

As of Thursday, May 7, the health department reports 18 patients have recovered from the coronavirus.

If you have a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, call your health care provider or one of the hotlines listed below: 

  • Illinois Department of Public Health - (Hotline only)
    • Southern Illinois Healthcare - (Hotline for testing)
    • 1-844-988-7800
  • Franklin Hospital - (Hotline for testing)
    • (618) 435-9700
  • Heartland Regional Medical Center- (Hotline for testing)
    • 1-888-543-2786
  • Shawnee Health Service- (Testing sites)
    • Carterville, Carbondale and Marion locations
    • Call Main number
  • Christopher Rural Health Planning Corporation- (Testing Site)
    • 1-800-408-7351
  • SSM Health- (Virtual visit)

