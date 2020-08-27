CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — Two more people in Christian County, Kentucky, have died after battling COVID-19, the county's health department says.
The Christian County Health Department reports an 86-year-old woman and an 85-year-old man are the 12th and 13th coronavirus-related deaths in the county. Both had underlying health conditions that made them more susceptible to the illness or complications from it, the health department reports. "Our hearts go out to their friends and family during this difficult time," the health department says in a news release Thursday evening.
To date, Christian County has had 864 COVID-19 cases. Fifteen of those cases were newly reported Thursday.
The health department says 636 of the county's cases have recovered from the illness so far.