CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY — Two new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Christian County, Kentucky, over the past two days, along with dozens of new cases.
On Thursday, the Christian County Health Department reported the death of a 93-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions when she became sick with COVID-19. On Wednesday, the health department reported the death of an 86-year-old woman, who also had underlying health conditions. "Please keep the friends and family of the deceased in your prayers," the health department asked in a news release Thursday. To date, the health department has recorded 33 coronavirus-related deaths in the county.
The health department also reported 25 new cases Thursday, after reporting 35 new cases Wednesday.
To date, Christian County has had 2,161 COVID-19 cases.
The health department reported that 309 of those cases remain active as of Thursday, and that 1,819 people have recovered so far.
The county is one of 80 across Kentucky in the red zone because of high COVID-19 incidence rates.