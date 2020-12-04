JACKSON COUNTY, IL — A man and a woman, both in their 60s, have died in Jackson County, after contracting the novel coronavirus, the southern Illinois county's health department says.
The deaths are the 33rd and 34th COVID-19-related deaths in the county.
The Jackson County Health Department also confirmed 52 new cases of the illness Friday. The cases include two boys under the age of 10, a preteen boy, a boy and three girls in their teens, five men and 11 women in their 20s, two men and six women in their 30s, a man and four women in their 40s, three women and three men in their 50s, two women and four men in their 60s, a man and two women in their 70s and a woman in her 90s.
The health department says it's currently monitoring 432 active cases in the county.
In total, the county has had 2,917 known cases since testing began.