CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported two new COVID-19-related deaths in the southeast Missouri county Friday.
Both individuals were in their 70s, the public health center said in a news release.
The agency also reported 38 new novel coronavirus disease cases Friday, including 31 confirmed cases and seven probable cases.
To date, the county has had 3,041 cases, including 53 deaths.
The public health center said 2,442 people have recovered so far, and 546 active cases are still being monitored.
The agency encourages county residents to wear masks while in public places to mitigate the virus' spread.
"A recent study conducted by The University of Kansas found a 50% reduction in the spread of COVID-19 in Kansas counties that had a mask mandate compared to those without," Health Educator Maria Davis said in the news release. "Masks do not eliminate the disease, but they can significantly slow the spread of COVID-19."