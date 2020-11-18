CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO — Two additional COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed Wednesday in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.
The local public health center reported the county's 62st and 63rd virus-related deaths in a news release Wednesday afternoon — one person in their 70s and another in their 90s.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center also reported 104 new confirmed cases Wednesday, as well as 31 probable cases.
To date, the county has had 4,755 cases. The public health center reports 3,551 of those cases have recovered, and 1,141 active cases are currently being managed.
Currently, 87 county residents are hospitalized with the potentially deadly illness.