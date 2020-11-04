CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Two more people have died because of the novel coronavirus disease in Calloway County, Kentucky, the local health department announced Wednesday.
The Calloway County Health Department said no information will be released about the two people who died for privacy reasons. To date, 13 people have died because of the illness in Calloway County.
The health department also reported 21 new cases in the county Wednesday, again declining to release demographic information about them, citing privacy concerns.
As of Wednesday, Calloway County has had 1,107 COVID-19 cases.
So far 954 people have recovered, the health department said.
Among the county's active cases, the health department said 133 people are in isolation in their homes and seven are hospitalized.
Murray-Calloway County Hospital provides the majority of COVID-19 tests in the county. At last report on Oct. 26, the hospital's positivity rate stands at 8.04%, the health department said.