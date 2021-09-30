"I know people think 'It's not a threat to me, and it's not a problem for me,' but just think about the people you love most in this world and how they would feel if you weren't there any longer," emergency room charge nurse Meg Pyper says.
Heath Care workers at the University of Kentucky say they are exhausted trying to keep people alive during this pandemic. Here's a look inside a COVID-19 unit where nurses are begging you to get vaccinated before it's too late.
Working in an ER isn't easy, and unfortunately, death isn't something new there.
"I have dealt with losing patients my whole career, and the aftermath of families losing loved ones my whole career. But COVID is something entirely different. We throw everything we have at it, and we still lose patients anyway," Pyper says.
This is what it looks like inside the emergency department at the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital. "I mean, the ER has always been busy. It's always been a challenging job. We've always had high patient volumes and the sickest patients around, but I've never felt quite this stretched thin before," emergency room nurse Samantha Poston says.
Over the past 18 months, the nurses have seen countless COVID-19 patients, some of them walking and talking and others unconscious on stretchers.
"Seeing a family have to say goodbye to a mother through a pane of glass. Catching a wife who just heard that her husband didn't make it. I mean, we are struggling. It's hard to see that much loss and that much heartache and palpable sorrow for such a long period of time," Pyper says through tears.
"I wish I could take you down the hallways and see all the young people on ventilators or who are on artificial heart/lung machine because their lungs don't work anymore," says UK HealthCare chaplain Jay Fulton.
As a Level 1 trauma center, they're used to dealing with sick patients — but now there's a new concern.
"I have been very worried about our staff. I see a traumatic stress. I see a lot of burnout. I see a lot of very experienced, caring, very good providers who have left the bedside because of COVID," says Fulton.
"The best thing that anybody can do is help us save you by taking a step to help save yourself. These deaths are preventable," Pyper says.
Video contained in the story above was provided to Local 6 by UK HealthCare. It's just a small portion of their multipart series documenting the reality of treating COVID-19 patients. Click here for more information about the series.