UNION CITY, TN — A west Tennessee high school in the Local 6 area will return to in-person classes four days a week, after the district placed the school on complete remote learning one week ago.
Last week, Union City Schools enacted distance learning for all Union City High School students through Oct. 22, citing a COVID-19 case spike in Obion County and a rising number of teachers and students quarantined due to potential exposure.
In a news release sent Wednesday, Oct. 21, the district says Director of Schools Wes Kennedy decided to move the school back to its previous schedule that was in place since Sept. 9, with in-person learning four days a week, because both issues "have significantly improved in the past few days."
The school district said, starting Monday, Oct. 26, students will attend in-person classes Monday through Thursday each week, with distance learning and tutoring by appointment on Fridays.
"It was the right decision last week when we went to all Distance Learning for high school students and I truly believe it’s the right decision now to return to in-person classes," Kennedy said in a statement Wednesday. "That the number of COVID-19 cases we have locally has dropped considerably is a good sign for everyone in our community."
Kennedy said the district also expects "a number of both our students and teachers who were quarantined to return to school in the coming days."
The district says students at Union City Elementary School and fifth- and sixth-graders at Union City Middle School will continue to attend in-person classes five days a week. Seventh- and eighth-graders at the middle school will continue to attend in-person classes four days a week, with distance learning on Fridays.
Regarding the high school, Union City Schools also announced Wednesday that parents will have the option to attend parent teacher conferences online. Parents will receive an invitation for a Oct. 26 conference with their child's teacher. Those parents and guardians can open that email invitation and click "join your appointment" to join the online meeting using the Microsoft Teams app. The district says parents and guardians do not have to have Microsoft Teams on their computer or other device, but it does make the video conference easier to connect to. Microsoft Teams is also not supported by all internet browers, such as Apple's Safari browser.
The school district has an online calendar families can use to schedule their parent teacher conferences. Click here to view that calendar.