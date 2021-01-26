FRANKFORT, KY — Two cases of the novel coronavirus variant from the United Kingdom have been confirmed in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday.
In a video statement shared via the governor's official social media pages, Beshear said Kentucky Public health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack will discuss those cases more on Wednesday. "The UK variant does spread more aggressively, but he’ll take us through all the implications of having this strain here," Beshear said.
Beshear announced 2,714 new COVID-19 cases across the state Tuesday, as well as 35 new virus-related deaths. The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 test results stands at 9.63%.
Currently, 1,566 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the illness, including 391 in intensive care units and 228 on ventilators.
As the fight against the pandemic continues, low supplies of the two COVID-19 vaccines continue to pose a problem for Kentucky and states across the nation. President Joe Biden announced multiple measures to increase vaccine allocation, including upping distribution to states by millions of doses next week. Beshear said he learned from Biden's team on Tuesday that the federal government will increase each state's supply by 17%, including Kentucky's.
"That is a great start," Beshear said. "The other thing they are doing is guaranteeing a minimum supply for three straight weeks. One of the tough things we’ve been dealing with is only knowing on a Tuesday what we would have the next week and not knowing what we would have in the weeks after."
As of Tuesday, the Kentucky Department for Public Health says 319, 608 total COVID-19 doses have been administered in the commonwealth.
To date, Kentucky has had 350,528 COVID-19 cases, including 3,495 deaths.