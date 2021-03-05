FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear’s legal team has submitted a bill seeking nearly $18,000 in reimbursement from people who unsuccessfully pushed for the Democrat's impeachment for his actions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
That's according to expenses submitted to lawmakers. In Kentucky, unsuccessful petitioners are required to pay back the legal fees incurred by the officer the petition was filed against. They must also pay back panel members and their legal counsel for their time.
Petitioners alleged that Beshear violated the state and U.S. constitutions with a series of coronavirus-related orders issued to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Beshear maintains his actions saved lives.
Separately, the office of Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron said that while it respects the committee’s recommendations to recover costs, it would not seek reimbursement. The Cameron impeachment petition, signed by a group of people including three grand jurors, criticized his handling of the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s shooting death by Louisville police last year. Cameron has insisted that he handled the case properly.
