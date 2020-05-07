LOUISVILLE, KY -- UPS is giving the University of Louisville a $100,000 donation to fund research into the novel coronavirus.
University scientists say they have discovered a piece of synthetic DNA could help block the coronavirus from attacking human cells. They are wanting to apply for treatment approval through the Food and Drug Administration based on their findings. UPS says their donation will help cover the costs of trials and test materials.
"There are two things that set this project apart: UofL says proof-of-concept experiments have shown it’s effective against the virus, and the treatment already has been shown safe for humans, so it could move quickly to testing," UPS Airlines public relations manager Jim Mayer says.
