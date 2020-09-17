MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — The chancellor of the University of Tennessee, Martin, is in quarantine after having close contact with a person who has an active COVID-19 case.
According to a brief announcement from the school on Thursday, Chancellor Keith Carver is showing no symptoms and plans to keep all of his appointments while working from home.
Overall, the school had two active COVID-19 cases among faculty and staff and 32 among students as of midday Thursday.
Tennessee recorded 1,053 new cases on Thursday and 13 new deaths, bringing the death toll in the state to 2,164.
In full, the statement released by the university reads:
"Chancellor Keith Carver has entered quarantine as he was a close contact of an active COVID-19 case. He will be working remotely from home during this period. The chancellor is showing no symptoms and is able to keep all his appointments in a virtual format.
"The chancellor’s action follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for quarantine."