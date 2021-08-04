MARTIN, TN — With the fall semester set to begin on Aug. 23, the University of Tennessee at Martin is requiring masks indoors.
In a message to the campus community sent Tuesday, University Chancellor Keith Carver says masks are required in classrooms, laboratories, instructional spaces and any indoor events students are required to attend. Social distancing is "strongly encouraged where practical."
The university is not requiring vaccination, but students, staff and faculty are "highly encouraged" to get their COVID-19 shots, Carver's message says.
Carver also says UT Martin is committed to having in-person instruction, but the university is working to accommodate students who may have to quarantine.
"We’ve made significant progress compared to this time last year, but we remain vigilant and are ready to adjust as conditions warrant. Information is changing, and we’re continually reevaluating so that we can make the best decisions for UT Martin. I’ll be in touch later this week with more information. We won’t stop communicating," Carver says in his letter. "Thank you for all you’re doing to keep Skyhawk Nation safe, and I again encourage each of us to get vaccinated and help our university, community, state, and country to put COVID-19 behind us."
