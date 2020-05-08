MARTIN, TN -- The University of Tennessee at Martin is working with the UT System to plan a safe reopening of the campus to students.
"We are looking to reopen in the fall. However, we got a task force on campus," said UT Martin Chancellor Keith Carver. "We're actually preparing for three different scenarios. We're looking at a full return, obviously, and starting up in August, having our students back. We're also looking at sort of a hybrid of that, with maybe starting online and transitioning to more of an on-campus position. And then finally, we're looking at also what happens if we were to continue online."
Carver said UT Martin's task force is comprised of 17 faculty and staff members who are looking at the health care, academics, safety and policies related to reopening the university to students. The campus task force is in constant communication with the UT System's task force, led by Dr. Jon McCullers, the chair of infectious disease at the UT Health Science Center.
"We're in daily contact with officials from the commissioner of health's office, Dr. Lisa Piercey. Obviously, working with University of Tennessee System. But also using the system-wide task force, with the resources they have through the medical center and research center to help guide us," said Carver.
The UT System had announced earlier this week that it plans to welcome back students to all its campuses this fall. Carver said should the UT Martin campus reopen to students, safety measures will be implemented.
"How do you make those classes smaller? How do you really set up processes that social distancing can be enforced? And what measures do you do when you're looking at large lectures? How do you deliver those? So while we would love to be back together in the fall, even if that happens, the campus will look very different in terms of how we're delivering instructions and even how we're eating on campus, how are students hav(ing) recreational activities," said Carver "Everything will be very different moving forward."
Carver said UT Martin will also look into changes for the student health center, including the possibly of establishing testing. In addition, university leaders and the campus task force will look into changes related to residence halls and cleaning schedules.
"I think the biggest thing we're looking at is keeping health and safety in the forefront," said Carver. "Everything's being examined right now to try to prepare for when we do have some migration back."
UT Martin has had no in-person classes since March 11. Instead, like all other UT campuses, lessons have been fully online.
Carver said not having students on campus was difficult.
"It's sad. I get my energy from people," said Carver. "I love our 7,300 students."
To stay engaged with students during the campus closure, Carver said faculty members have invited him to drop in on classes that were held using the video-conferencing service, Zoom. Carver said he also recorded about 200 motivational messages that he sent to individual students via Instagram. Carver said other faculty members have done that as well to help support students.
UT Martin held its first-ever virtual commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 2.
Meanwhile, Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said the university is "working toward a traditional fall semester while making necessary adjustments for a new normal." To accomplish that, Murray State has established its Fall 2020 Racer Restart Committee to safely reopen the campus.
Local 6 also asked West Kentucky Community and Technical College about its fall plans. Below is a statement from the school:
"Pending approval from the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS), West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) plans to resume face-to-face classes in the fall of 2020 . As a forward-thinking institution, planning includes scenarios to address potential social distancing requirements and any possible return to remote learning as events require. WKCTC is committed to making learning possible for our entire student body."