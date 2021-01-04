FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack have announced strategy changes aimed at administering COVID-19 vaccinations more quickly and efficiently.
“No question, this has got to move faster, and we are going to make that happen," Beshear said during a briefing Monday afternoon.
The governor said so far 122,100 doses have been delivered for health care workers, but only 49,773 of those doses have been administered. Beshear said in long-term care facilities, 52,650 doses have been delivered, but only 10,641 have been administered.
Kentucky has partnered with CVS and Walgreens to administer vaccines across the state, and Beshear said the state is offering the companies more people to add to their teams, including National Guard members, to help administer more doses. Beshear said he will provide an update when the state receives a response to that offer.
Stack provided an update on the phases in which vaccinations are being prioritized. As previously reported, phase 1A includes long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities and health care workers, and phase 1B includes first-responders, anyone age 70 or older and K-12 school employees. Stack said first responders are already being immunized in some instances, and people in their 70s should begin to see vaccine access toward the end of January and the beginning of February.
The public health commissioner also announced the next priority groups for the state. Those phases include:
— 1C: Anyone age 60 or older, anyone older than 16 who has a condition that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed at highest risk, and all essential workers.
— 2C: Anyone age 40 or older.
— 3C: Anyone age 16 or older
— 4C: Children under the age of 16, if the vaccine is approved for people in that age group — a group estimated to make up 18% of the state's population.
Stack said the state has set a new goal for those administering vaccines, with partners expected to administer 90% of all vaccine doses they receive within seven days of their arrival. That means people in the 1A category will still be prioritized first, but members from other categories can be vaccinated if providers find themselves with unused doses in that seven-day period.
Beshear said that change means that if a provider finds itself with unused doses because of appointment cancellations and has run out of 1A individuals to vaccinate, they can administer doses to people in the 1B and 1C category.
Answering a question from Local 6's Shamarria Morrison, Beshear said providers in Kentucky will continue to provide vaccinations by appointment to avoid the potential of super spreader events like those reported in Florida. The state saw hundreds of older adults standing in line for hours to receive shots on a first-come, first-served basis.
Beshear and Stack also addressed Kentucky's elevated positivity rate, which stands at 11.2% as of Monday. Stack expressed concerns that holiday gatherings may have resulted in case increases. While Stack and Beshear each said it was too early to make a definitive statement, Beshear said reduced access to testing for people not exhibiting symptoms over the holidays may also have lead to the positivity rate spike. Both officials said they will have a better understanding of what caused the rate spike over the next two weeks, and more testing and hospitalization data comes in.
The governor reported 2,319 new COVID-19 cases across the state Monday, bringing the state's total number of cases to date to 279,143.
Beshear speculated that some of the cases reported Monday may have been reports that were backed up of the Christmas and new year's holiday weekends.
As of Monday, 1,737 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the virus, including 456 in intensive care units and 216 on ventilators.
Beshear reported 26 new virus-related deaths Monday, bringing the total number of Kentucky lives known to have been lost in the pandemic to date to 2,749.