(NBC News) — For months, Kelly House dealt with long-haul COVID-19 symptoms including headaches and fatigue.
"It really was debilitating," House says.
Then she got vaccinated.
"All of a sudden, I was feeling better. I mean, literally, something kicked in," she says.
It's an unexpected new piece of the COVID-19 puzzle.
Some COVID long-haulers seem to find symptom relief from the vaccines.
Patient advocacy group survivor corps recently surveyed nearly 900 members. Forty percent reported their symptoms improved or disappeared altogether post-shot.
"We were prepared for everything to go wrong," Survivor Corps founder Diana Berrent says. "One scenario we had not considered was that people would actually feel better from it."
Still, health experts and researchers don't yet know why, or if it's permanent.
One theory is the vaccines may clear out any virus still lingering in the body.
Another is that COVID-19 could be causing an autoimmune disease, and the vaccine acts as a sort of reset for the immune system.
"Whatever we find, I believe it's going to be very useful going forward in developing a therapy," says Dr. Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist with the Yale University School of Medicine.
Iwasaki is preparing to launch a study looking at the blood and saliva samples of long-haul patients before and after vaccination.
Kelly house hopes it leads to others experiencing relief similar to hers.
"I felt like I got a piece of myself back that I lost when I got COVID," House says.
Yale University is working with Survivor Corps to enroll long-haul patients in their study.
Initially it will be open to people in Connecticut, with plans to expand nationwide.
