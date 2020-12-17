CARBONDALE, IL — Workers on the front lines of the pandemic with Southern Illinois Healthcare were excited for "Vaccine Day" Thursday.
More than 1,000 workers will be vaccinated with the SIH's first COVID-19 vaccine shipment.
Video shows the first doses being administered to staff.
Registered nurse Glenna Mills with SIH Memorial Hospital says she's worked exclusively in the COVID-19 unit the past few months, and she and asks this of you:
"Get the shot, wear your mask, show some compassion for other people around us. They are literally hanging on by a thread trying to get through this like the rest of us. Literally, each other is all we have left."
The vaccines were part of 109,000 doses distributed across Illinois this week.