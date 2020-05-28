EDDYVILLE, KY — It could be a bit longer before you and your family can go to Venture River water park in Eddyville, Kentucky. The water park is still closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Today, there's no water in the lazy river, no long lines at water slides, and no kids splashing in the kids zone.
"As far as a business owner, it's been an emotional roller coaster," says Venture River owner Andrea York.
York is still waiting to find out when and if she can reopen. The park had to send a proposal to the governor's office outlining how it can reopen and keep people safe. Venture River sent that proposal three weeks ago, but still hasn't recieved an answer.
"We are only open 88 days, so every day that we lose, we can't make up. So, it's very hard to have a business that you've got bills 12 months out of the year and only so many days with income coming in," says York.
Venture River's closure isn't only affecting the water park, but the entire Lyon County economy.
"It's crippling if we can't get Venture River open," says Lyon County Judge Executive Wade White.
White says hotels and restaurants benefit from the water park visitors, and they are hurt by Venture River being shut down.
"You can't just continue to ask businesses to just not make any money. They will go bankrupt, so if we keep doing this to businesses, they won't be able to open ever," says White.
York hopes they will be allowed to open in June, but at this point it's all unknown.
"For our community, for our staff, we don't want to be closed," says York.
Venture River's plan to reopen includes measures like limiting the number of people in the park, keeping people 6 feet apart, and sanitizing everything throughout the day.