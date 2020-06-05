EDDYVILLE, KY— The Venture River Water Park is set to tentatively reopen on June 29 with guidelines to enforce social distancing.
A limit will be placed on the number of guests admitted each day. Tickets must be purchased in advance from their website.
The water park has submitted a reopening plan to the state of Kentucky with guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The safety measures are based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Employees and guests will receive a temperature check once they arrive to the park. If their temperature exceeds 100.4 degrees, then they will be denied entrance.
Guests will need to stay at least six feet apart and limit interactions with those not in their group. Signs will be posted throughout the park to remind people about social distancing. Groups will be limited to 10 people. Hand sanitizing stations will also be available at the park.
Employees will be assigned to various roles to help sanitize the area, including various surfaces such as lounge chairs, tabletops, and door handles.
There will be no free swimming in the wave pool. All guests will be required to be in a tube. Capacity in the area will be limited.