VIENNA, IL — Seventy-five seniors in southern Illinois graduated in a drive-in commencement ceremony Friday.
"Even though it's not normal at all, having any type of graduation is exciting," said Kyleigh Smith.
The Vienna High School Senior Class didn't know what to expect for graduation this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But superintendent Josh Stafford said he was not going to let the pandemic ruin the school's 125 years of graduation traditions. So, they decided to hold a ceremony with social distancing.
"This is something that's never been done and may never happen again, so this is exciting to do something new," said Smith.
The students listened to pre-recorded speeches on their phones. Then, in front of friends and family, they each had the opportunity to go to the high school gym, get their diplomas and take their graduation pictures. Seniors Kirstan Goines and Kyleigh Smith said they appreciate their teachers for making their day special.
"It was definitely a different experience, but we were kind of happy with the way it turned out because we got recognized," said Goines.
"Getting even any sense of what I could have had is really nice. Being able to see teachers again, being able to pick my diploma up from school and not getting it in the mail is really exciting," said Smith.
Stafford said it was important to the faculty to do something special and timely for the students, because several of them, like Paige Evetts, are going into the Army and will be leaving soon.
"It's exciting. I'm glad to see everybody again. We got out in March. It's been a good three months, so it's good to see them," said Evetts.
To end the ceremony, the seniors paraded through town to thank the community for their support.
"Sure, we lost a little bit, but we did get a lot,"said Smith.
Stafford said their goal is to have face-to-face classes next year, and their staff is working hard to make sure they're ready to go come August.