ST. LOUIS (AP) — Confirmed coronavirus cases are spiking in Missouri prisons.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that there have been 333 new cases among prisoners and Department of Corrections staff so far this month. Previously, the prison system had reported 661 cases cumulatively.
Cases have increased the most at the prisons in Bonne Terre and Pacific, Missouri. Confirmed cases increased from 105 on Aug. 1 to 232 as of Tuesday at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. At the Missouri Eastern Correctional Center in Pacific, cases rose from 108 to 163. A Corrections Department spokeswoman says the spike in confirmed cases is largely because of increased testing at prisons.
Spokeswoman Karen Pojmann says all staff and prisoners in Missouri have been tested at least once. She says many patients have been asymptomatic, and mass testing identified most.
Statewide, there have been 71,733 confirmed cases of the virus, according to cumulative data updated Thursday.
Hospitalizations increased from 875 Sunday to 921 Monday, the most recent data available through the state health department.
Considerably fewer people are dying from the virus in Missouri compared to its peak in April and May, when the daily death tolls were in the double digits. Another three people were reported as dying from the virus Thursday. In total, the virus has been attributed to 1,417 deaths in the state.