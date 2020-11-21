PADUCAH — Take a look at all these toys! They were collected during the 37th annual Bikers Toy Run in Paducah.
The toys will be donated to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, and will go to kids in nine west Kentucky counties.
Tony and Lori Stinnett said the bikers do even more than collect toys, because the need doesn't stop after the holiday season.
"It's not just about the toys. We finance for orphaned kids and summer camp. It's definitely not just about the toys," Tony says.
"Yes, we keep an emergency fund active even after the Christmas toys are bought," Lori adds.
And just like everything else this year, the COVID-19 pandemic meant some reorganizing for this year's toy run.
They were not able to hold the appreciation party that usually follows the drive this year because of restrictions on gatherings. Instead, folks donated toys at drop off points Saturday.