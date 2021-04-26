PADUCAH — If you want to get a COVID-19 vaccine Monday, you're in luck.
Sally Michaelson with Community Kitchen says the Purchase District Health Department is setting up a COVID-19 vaccination site in the empty parking lot across from Community Kitchen. That's at 13th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Paducah.
Anyone 18 and older who wants a vaccine is able to get one. The clinic will open at 10:30 a.m. and continue until around 1 p.m.
This is a drive-thru clini,c and no appointments are needed.