PADUCAH — If you are wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccine today, you're in luck!
Sally Michaelson with Community Kitchen says the Purchase District Health Department will be setting up a COVID-19 vaccination site in the empty parking lot across from the Community Kitchen. That's at 13th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Paducah.
Anyone 18 and older who wants a vaccine is able to get one. The clinic will open at 10:30 a.m. and go until around 1 p.m.
This is a drive through clinic and no appointments are needed.