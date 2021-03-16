FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, IL — The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at every mass vaccination clinic site for those who are 65 years and older.
No appointment is needed for these appointments, but you must live or work in Franklin or Williamson County for this walk-in service.
Mass vaccinations are held every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
- Tuesday clinics are at the Pavilion in Marion, IL, from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., with the last walk-in at 3 p.m.
- Wednesday clinics are at the Pavilion in Marion, IL, from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., with the last walk-in at 5 p.m.
- Thursday clinics are at the VF Factory Outlet Store in West Frankfort, IL, from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., with the last walk-in at 3 p.m.
You can still make an appointment to get your vaccine by using the state's scheduling system, covidvaccine.dph.illinois.gov.
The Bi-County Health Department is still offering vaccines to those in the Phase 1A (health care workers, and those in long-term care/congregate settings), Phase 1B+ (essential frontline workers, and people 16-64 with high-risk medical conditions).
If you have already received your first Moderna shot and are needing your second one, make sure it has been at least 28 days after your first shot.
If you have already received your first Pfizer dose and are needing your second shot, make sure it has been at least 21 days after your first dose.
If you already have an appointment at the clinic but need to cancel, the health department says staff can cancel for you. Just call the health department at (618) 439-0951 or (618) 993-8111, for more information about scheduling an appointment, or the mass vaccination clinics.
Mass vaccination clinics forms can also be found by visiting the health department's website at bicountyhealth.org.