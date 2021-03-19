According to a Washington Post-Kaiser Family Foundation poll, barely half of front-line health care workers, or 52 percent, said they had received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the time they were surveyed.
The poll also says more than one in three said they were not confident vaccines were sufficiently tested for safety and effectiveness.
The Washington Post says the partnership survey is the most comprehensive survey of vaccine adoption across the health care workforce, encompassing those working in hospitals, assisted-living facilities, patient's homes, and other health care delivery settings.
The project includes interviews with a nationally representative sample of 1,327 frontline health care workers. The project also includes a comparison survey allowing researchers to compare the group of frontline health care workers to the general population, that included 971 U.S. adults not working as frontline health care workers.
The key findings of the poll include:
- One of the starkest numbers from the poll shows that 16 percent of health-care workers would rather give up their jobs than get vaccinated.
- 58 percent of health-care workers who are not self-employed support their employer requiring all workers to be vaccinated.
- Among Americans who are not health workers, 70 percent say people who work with patients should be required to get a coronavirus vaccine.
- While about 2 in 10 health-care workers said they had scheduled a shot or were planning to, 3 in 10 health-care workers said they were unsure about getting vaccinated or not planning to do so.
- As many as 1 in 6 health workers said that if employers required them to get vaccinated, they would leave their job.
- 36 percent expressed doubts about the safety and efficacy of the vaccines
- About 8 in 10 health-care workers who were not planning to get vaccinated against coronavirus or were on the fence said they were waiting to see how the vaccine affects others and were worried about adverse side effects.
- About two-thirds of those unvaccinated and without plans to get vaccinated said they did not trust the government to ensure the safety of the coronavirus vaccines.
- Nearly 8 in 10 of those who said they had been vaccinated received doses from their employers.
- 66 percent of those who work directly with patients in hospitals receiving at least one dose
- 50 percent of those working in nursing homes or assisted-care facilities
- 39 percent of those who are self-employed and 26 percent of those working in patients’ homes.
- 48 percent of Republican or Republican-leaning health workers saying they had received at least one dose, compared with 58 percent of Democrats.
- Over a third of Republican health workers, 36 percent, said they were uncertain or did not plan to get vaccinated, compared with 21 percent of those identifying or leaning Democratic.
- 57 percent of White health-care workers, 39 percent of Black health-care workers and 44 percent of Hispanic health-care workers said they had been vaccinated.
- 4 in 10 Black health-care workers say they have been encouraged by their colleagues to get vaccinated, compared with over half of White health-care workers and just over 6 in 10 Hispanic health-care workers.
KFF says this is the first release from this comprehensive survey focusing on the intentions among frontline health care workers to get vaccinated, and the factors influencing those decisions. Upcoming releases will focus on the emotional, physical, and financial toll of the last year on frontline health care workers.
This survey is the 35th in a series of surveys dating back to 1995 that have been conducted as a part of The Washington Post/KFF Survey Project.