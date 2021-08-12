PADUCAH — COVID-19 is on the rise in Kentucky, and officials from both hospitals in Paducah say they're dealing with an increase in coronavirus patients.
The COVID-19 spike spurred on by the delta variant is impacting local health care systems. Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital gave a joint update on the situation in Paducah Thursday. Baptist Health Paducah's chief medical officer, Dr. Brad Housman, and Mercy Health Kentucky's chief clinical officer, Dr. Jenny Franke, were joined by a panel of local physicians via Zoom Thursday to address the current status of each hospital and how the community can help stop the spread of COVID-19.
Comparing the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Paducah about a month ago to the number hospitalized currently shows a stark difference.
Local infectious disease specialist Dr. Carl B. LeBuhn, who works with both hospitals, broke down the numbers across our area of western Kentucky, sharing information provided to him by Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster.
LeBuhn said on July 19 across eight counties in western Kentucky, 56 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 27 in intensive care units and 10 on ventilators. As of Wednesday, Aug. 11, in that same eight-county area, 176 people are hospitalized with the virus, including 65 in ICUs and 26 on ventilators.
Looking specifically at Paducah, both hospital leaders outlined the marked increases they are seeing.
Franke said Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital currently has 29 COVID-19 patients, including 12 in critical care beds and five on ventilators. Houseman said Baptist Health Paducah currently has 26 COVID-19 patients, including 10 to 11 in intensive care. Houseman said a "comfortable number" for the hospital would be in the single digits, so the current numbers represent a dramatic rise that "really puts a lot of pressure on our being able to care for the folks in the community."
Looking at the positivity rate, Franke said Kentucky's rate of positive COVID-19 test results has been around 11% over the past seven days. Over the same time period, the positivity rate at Lourdes has been 18%. Houseman said at Baptist Health Paducah, the positivity rate from July 30 to Aug. 5 was 14.2%.
Franke said the sharp increase seen recently is "even more so than our initial surge back in the fall."
Both hospitals have had to make policy changes because of the large number of patients. Baptist Health Paducah has suspended emergency room visits, a change the hospital announced last month. Now, Housman said, the hospital is having to "aggressively manage" its elective surgery schedule. "I see resources are becoming quite stretched thin, and so we're having to be very judicious in how we allocate our surgery spots and our ICU spots, because we're simply starting to run out of room," he said.
Franke said Lourdes has changed its visitation policy as well. "You can imagine when the emergency department is full of patients, when their waiting room is full of patients and family members, that that can be a bit overwhelming. So, right now in our emergency department, no visitors are allowed except those that are considered essential caregivers — so, a family member that has memory issues or a child, obviously those patients are going to require a caregiver to be with them. But, otherwise no visitors are allowed in the emergency department, and that's really to provide excellent care for our patients and to keep our staff and other visitors safe," she explained.
Franke said one way you can help is to go to your primary care physician first if you are sick but don't need emergency care. "Certainly if you need to come to an emergency room, come to the emergency room," Franke said. "But we should expect there to be waits, just because the number of folks that are requiring those services right now is so very high."
Even more importantly, the medical professionals and others who spoke during the meeting said the best thing you can do to help is get vaccinated.
"I just want to drive home the point that what we're seeing locally is I think what's going on nationally — and that's that the epidemic right now is basically an epidemic in the unvaccinated people," LeBuhn said. "And although people who have been vaccinated can get COVID, they tend to get much milder disease and they are not the people that we're seeing by in large part in the hospital, in the ICU, on the vent and dying."
And if you're not vaccinated yet, it's not too late.
"I do have a concern that when we look at the fact that we've got a lot of red data in our state, you know, rates are high, that people will get the sense that 'Maybe it's too late for me to have been vaccinated,' because it's, you know, it's all over the place. I do not think it's too late to get vaccinated," LeBuhn said. "I think if I was unvaccinated, I would be very careful with my other mitigation strategies — masking, social distancing, avoiding public places — but I would get my vaccination right away. And even though the immunity you get is more robust after you've had your second dose of vaccine or a couple weeks after that second dose, you're starting to get protection within a week or two of that first dose of vaccine. So I just think it's very important for people to take that step and get vaccinated, because these other mitigation steps through prevention and treatment just aren't as effective as the vaccine."