One year after the World Health Organization officially labeled the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic, NBC News takes an in-depth look at "Life After Lockdown," reflecting on what we’ve lost, expert interviews on what we know now, and a look ahead to how America moves forward.
"NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt and "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie will anchor this special Dateline NBC prime time hour from the Lincoln Memorial.
"COVID One Year Later: Life After Lockdown" will feature an exclusive interview with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on the pandemic's economic toll and how the country can begin rebuilding, as well as an interview with White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain about the rollout of the three vaccines now available in the United States: The two-dose vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The special will feature in-depth coverage on vaccines, the new variants of the novel coronavirus, the future of travel, how small businesses are coping, as well as the hopeful path forward to regaining a sense of normalcy. "Today" news anchor and MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin, NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel and NBC News senior national correspondent and anchor Kate Snow will contribute reports throughout the hour.
"COVID One Year Later: Life After Lockdown" will begin at 9 p.m. CT on Thursday, March 11, on Local 6.