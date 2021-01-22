FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear, Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman and first lady Britainy Beshear took part in a ceremony to honor the memory of those lost to COVID-19 in Kentucky.
American Flags were placed outside the Kentucky Capitol in memory of the 3,301 Kentucky residents who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Beshears and Coleman each places the last of the 3,301 flags, and shared who those final three flags represented.
Coleman placed her flag in memory of a west Kentucky teacher who died on Jan. 2 because of the illness, while honoring all educators who've died.
"We grieve for the more than 3,000 Kentuckians who lost their lives to this virus. In a state as tight-knit as ours, one loss is too many; 3,000 is utterly devastating," Coleman said. "I am dedicating my flag to the education community, including Simone Parker, who taught science at Trigg County High School for 19 years and passed away two weeks ago."
The governor said the flag he placed was in honor of Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, the Bowling Green infectious disease specialist who died in September at just 62 years old.
"I will be placing this flag in the ground for Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, and all of our health care heroes who have given their own lives during this pandemic to save others," the governor said. "This noble sacrifice cannot and will not be forgotten."
The first lady placed a flag in memory of Rev. Bob Duggan — a Presbyterian and United Methodist minister, who was also a husband, father and grandfather. Duggan died of COVID-19 at the age of 81. The first lady said the flag she placed also honored all parents, children and other family members who've lost a loved one to the illness.
Rev. Tonya Kenner with the Frankfort First United Methodist Church provided the opening prayer for the ceremony, and soloist Keith Dean sang the hymn "His Eye is on the Sparrow."
Although two COVID-19 vaccines have been approved by the FDA and some Kentuckians have been inoculated, the vaccination process continues to progress slowly due to supply limitations. Beshear said the best way to honor those who've died because of the pandemic is to protect others from catching the virus.
"Let us also show them the respect they deserve by continuing to do what is right to protect those around us," Gov. Beshear said. "Masking up, maintaining social distance, avoiding crowds and getting the vaccine when your turn comes around: All of these measures are desperately needed and show that you care about your fellow Kentuckians and honor these terrible losses."