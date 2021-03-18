LOUISVILLE, KY — Millions of Americans have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, yet there are still people who are hesitant and have concerns.
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky says Black Kentuckians often have the same questions as their white neighbors, but many have additional concerns. The Foundation says these concerns may stem from their experiences with racism in the health care system and the country's history of unethical medical experiments on Black populations.
In response, the Foundation and the Kentucky Nurses Association are hosting a virtual news conference featuring several Black Kentuckians who will name and answer some of your most prominent concerns.
"I thought the vaccine happened too quickly, and I wondered how that could be trusted," said Debra Brown, a Covid-19 investigator who appears in the campaign. "But then, I realized that this type of vaccine had been researched for years. It was tested on tens of thousands of people, including Black and Brown people, and they did not skip any steps in the approval process. I figured I was more scared of Covid, not the vaccine. I don’t want to get really sick. That’s when I knew, if I get the vaccine, I can help prevent that. So, I got the shot."
The conference, which is expected to start at 9 a.m., is also the launch of the I Got the Shot public service campaign.
"Getting the vaccine helps us protect our families, our friends, and our communities from the virus, and that's critical to getting back to our lives in Kentucky," said Ben Chandler, president and CEO of the Foundation. "But if, in your experience, medical care hasn't always proven to be helpful to you and your loved ones, you're naturally going to have concerns about these vaccines. Health advocates can't just brush these concerns aside. People need answers. The spokespersons in this campaign are trusted messengers in their communities who are helping to provide those answers."
The Foundation and KNA worked with an advisory committee of Black community leaders, including Foundation Board Chair Vivian Lasley-Bibbs, MPH, to develop the I Got The Shot campaign.
"In stopping this pandemic we have to use all the tools we have available," said Lasley-Bibbs, who also is director of the Kentucky Department for Public Health Office of Health Equity. "The vaccine is one of those tools. I got the shot to protect the ones I love because I cherish my circle of family and friends, but I want those same people to think of how they can best protect me and that’s by getting the vaccine."
Two other Kentuckians added their voices as well. Tom Bell, an insurance agent from Hopkinsville, and Bobbie Lester, a Louisville nurse, both emphasize protecting loved ones from the virus.
"As people of color, we are getting sick – and we're dying more than others," Bell said. "Covid has touched people close to me, near and dear to my heart. I’ve seen them put on ventilators. I know people who have coded three times. I take it very seriously."
"It's okay to have questions; I sure did," Lester said. "I found my answers. The vaccine will help prevent you from getting seriously sick. There is no live virus in this vaccine – so you can’t catch Covid from it. The side effects are minimal…..or you might be down for a day. But it will keep you out of the hospital. It will keep you alive."
"I took the shot to protect my grandbabies, my students, and my family … and I felt fine. I hope my family and friends will do the same to protect me," Lester added.
About the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky
The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky says it is funded by an endowment with a mission to address the unmet health needs of Kentuckians by developing and influencing policy, improving access to care, reducing health risks, and disparities, and promoting health equity.
The Foundation opened in 2001 and says it has invested more than $29 million in health policy research, advocacy, and demonstration project grants across the state.
The Foundation also is an affiliate of the Kentucky Nurses Association, the only full-service professional organization for the state's entire nurse population.