Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker received his COVID-19 booster shot Tuesday.
Pritzker received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in March.
The booster the governor received Tuesday was the Pfizer vaccine.
Pritzker said if you're eligible for a booster, make an appointment as soon as possible.
"Please get one. it's almost everyone that's eligible, but the booster makes you safer from the virus. So please go get it. Don't think just because you got it the first time it will last forever as the safest way. The safest thing is to get your booster shot," Pritzker said.
So far, around 800,000 people in Illinois have received their booster shots.