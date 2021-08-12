Thursday, the Kentucky Board of Education passed a 270-day emergency mask regulation at public schools statewide.
The KBE mandate is separate from Gov. Andy Beshear's recent executive order. At 270 days, the KBE emergency regulation takes us into May, which means it will last much longer than the governor's order. Beshear's executive order lasts 30 days, but it could be renewed later.
The board's mandate could be lifted sooner if the spread of COVID-19 is brought under control.
Additionally, if Beshear's executive order is overturned through the court system, the KBE mandate will still stand.
The board passed the regulation unanimously, with members saying they have one priority in mind.
"There is an obligation that we protect the students and that we put the students' safety first — and the in-person learning and how important we know that is, that we put that first. Those are the values that are driving our recommendation on this regulation," Kentucky Department of Education Commissioner Jason Glass said.
Glass said the intent is not to require masks for longer than what's necessary. He said the mandate could be lifted earlier if it's deemed safe.
Under the KBE regulation, everyone inside a public school building is required to wear a mask or face covering over their nose and mouth while students are inside the facility. An article in Kentucky Teacher, which is a Kentucky Department of Education publication, says the KBE regulation exempts children younger than 2 years old and anyone with a disability or mental impairment that would prevent them from safely wearing a mask.