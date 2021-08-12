The recent rise in COVID-19 cases is having an impact on local healthcare systems. Watch Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health – Lourdes give a joint update on their hospitals. Brad Housman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Baptist Health Paducah and Jenny Franke, MD, Chief Clinical Officer, Mercy Health - Kentucky, will be joined by a panel of local physicians via Zoom to address the current status of each hospital and how the community can help stop the spread.
top story
WATCH: Baptist Health Paducah, Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital give joint hospital update
Evan Beebe
