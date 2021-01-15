WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden says that administering 100 million shots in his first 100 days is only the beginning of his coronavirus plan.
He says that lasting impact will come from uniting Americans in a new effort grounded in science and fueled by billions in federal money for vaccination, testing, and outbreak sleuths.
Biden spoke Friday in Wilmington, Delaware, day after unveiling a $1.9 trillion "American Rescue Plan'' to confront the virus and provide temporary supports for a shaky economy.
About $400 billion of that is for measures aimed at controlling the virus, and Biden went into greater detail to describe them.
He said he'd use the Defense Production Act, a Cold War-era law seldom invoked, to marshal supplies of vaccine.
He also seconded the Trump’s administration’s call earlier this week for states to start vaccinating more seniors, reaching those 65 and older as well as younger people with certain health problems. Until now states have been focused on inoculating health care workers, and some are starting to vaccinate people 75 and older. Relatively few are providing shots to people between 65 and 75.
Biden committed to better communication with the states, to avoid surprises about how much vaccine they can expect. His plan calls for the federal government to fully reimburse states that mobilize their National Guard to help distribute vaccines.
Under his plan, about $20 billion would be allocated for a more disciplined focus on vaccination, on top of some $8 billion already approved by Congress. Biden has called for setting up mass vaccination centers and sending mobile units to hard-to-reach areas. The plan also provides $50 billion to expand testing, which is seen as key to reopening most schools by the end of the new administration’s first 100 days. About $130 billion would be allocated to help schools reopen without risking further contagion.
