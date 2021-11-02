Watch Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker receive his COVID-19 booster shot.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Pritzker receives COVID-19 vaccine booster
- WPSD Staff
-
- Updated
Top Stories
Articles
- Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend because he wouldn't take her to a fast food restaurant, police say
- 9 wildlife refuges closed at Land Between the Lakes
- Local hospitals prepare for effects of vaccine mandates
- Kentucky Electric Generation and Transmission Siting Board approves proposed McCracken County solar project
- Police searching for person of interest in Marion, Illinois, shooting
- Local shoe store donates more than 200 pairs of socks to Paducah Cooperative Ministry
- Emergency vaccine rule for large employers will be issued 'in the coming days'
- Several school districts make masks optional, but is that safe for younger students?
- One man, two teens charged in Charleston, Missouri, shooting
- FBI again urges anyone with information about murder of Keeshanna Jackson to come forward