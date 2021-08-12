Watch the Kentucky Board of Education hold a special meeting to discuss implementing a 270 day mask mandate in public schools. This mandate would exceed Gov. Andy Beshear's mandate, which will only last 30 days.
WATCH LIVE: The Kentucky Board of Education is holding a special meeting
- WPSD Staff
-
- Updated
Top Stories
Articles
- Rand Paul reveals in late financial disclosure that his wife bought stock in company behind remdesivir in February 2020
- Parents voice disapproval of state's school mask mandate during Hickman county School Board meeting
- Marshall County School Board meeting to potentially override governors mask mandate
- Authorities searching for woman accused of crashing a truck into a house in McCracken County
- Perseid Meteor Shower: Better than usual this year
- Motorcyclist dead following Saturday's crash on I-24
- Calloway County Health Department announces county's 53rd COVID-19 death
- McCracken County PVA explains error in number of unlivable and poor homes in county
- FDA expected to authorize COVID-19 booster shots for some immunocompromised within next 48 hours
- Kentucky, Illinois transportation agencies collaborate to change section of I-24 after string of deadly wrecks