Watch live coverage from NBC News as President Donald Trump gives an update on Operation Warp Speed and his administration's coronavirus response.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will make remarks in the Rose Garden on Friday about Operation Warp Speed, the effort to get a vaccine to the public quickly and safely.
Trump has avoided public gatherings since Election Day and has declined to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden. Trump received a briefing on Operation Warp Speed on Friday.
The briefing occurred one day after the U.S. set a single-day record of more than 160,000 coronavirus cases.