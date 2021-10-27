MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Paducah Public Schools and McCracken County Public Schools are expected to transition to a mask-optional policy by Friday. Leaders from both districts announced their transition plan for masks during a joint news conference Wednesday afternoon at the Purchase District Health Department’s Paducah-McCracken County Health Center.
Both districts currently require all students and adults to wear masks while inside school buildings as part of mitigation efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Whether the districts will be able to transition to a mask-optional policy will depend on McCracken County’s COVID-19 incidence rate as recorded by the Kentucky Department for Public Health. The rate reflects average daily cases per 100,000 population based on case numbers reported over the past seven days. For example, the state’s overall incidence rate Wednesday was 23.58, putting the state as a whole in the COVID-19 orange zone. To be in the red zone, the incidence rate must be 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days.
McCracken County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Carter said schools will transition to optional masking once the county has had 10 days in a row with an incidence rate under 20, with at least three of those days showing an incidence rate of 15 or less.
“We would still encourage students and parents to wear those (masks), especially if they’re going to be in close contact and not be able to maintain a safe social distance,” Carter said. “But we also want to continue to promote good hygiene and making sure that, you know, students wash their hands and just be conscious of their surroundings.”
Carter said masks will still be required while riding school buses, as required by federal mandate.
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively said the districts believe they are on course to transition to optional masking inside school buildings on Friday.
“We anticipate today that the rate will be under 20. It was 10.5 yesterday. This would be the 10th consecutive day under 20 with the fourth day under 15. And so that will come out about 3:45 p.m. today. So, with that, we highly expect to say Friday will be the first day that we’ll transition to mask optional between both districts.”
Wednesday’s incidence rate map from KDPH shows McCracken County with an incidence rate of 10.9.
Carter said the mask transition plan comes after multiple meetings on the issue among the school districts, the Purchase District Health Department and other health officials that have been held since Sept. 13.
Shively thanked local doctors who have helped the districts formulate their plans.
“We have local physicians that, along with the health department, helped us think through how to do this transition safely; it's important to me to let our community know,” Shively said. “They’re local physicians, they’re pediatricians, they’re emergency room doctors, they're infectious disease control doctors, and a key point with that is that they all have children in either Paducah Independent Schools or McCracken County Schools, so they not only see it from what a physician looks at, but also as a parent.”
Shively said the districts will continue to consult local physicians moving forward.
“As we look at going forward, that group is committed to meeting each week and having a conversation about where we're at and what we need to do the next week. And so that will be on Fridays. We'll have a conversation. We'll look at where we're at on the map,” Shively said.
He encouraged others in the community to pay attention to the state incidence rate map as well.
“I think it's key for our community to look at the county, the incident rate map, because that's something we all have access to. And so it's something we all can look at, and so we feel this is safe and it's what's best for children. It’s what's best for our employees,” Shively said.
Carter said transitioning to a mask-optional policy does not mean folks should stop taking COVID-19 precautions, nor does it mean the pandemic is over. He that’s a lesson learned from the summer surge that strained Kentucky hospitals before the school year began.
“It is still a global pandemic,” Carter said. “With the Pfizer announcement — the FDA recommendation for a 5 to 11 vaccine, it's another step in the right direction. We’ve still got a ways to go, and it's in that scope that we’ll rely on our local health professionals to provide us that guidance and that information.”
An advisory panel for the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday endorsed Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Next, it’s up to the FDA itself to decide whether to follow that recommendation and give the vaccine emergency use authorization. Then, advisors for the Centers for Disease Control and prevention will consider whether to endorse the child-sized doses. If they do, the question will go to the CDC director.