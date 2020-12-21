FRANKFORT, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear is holding a virtual media briefing to discuss COVID-19 distribution for long-term care facilities in Kentucky.
The governor will be joined by Walgreens Regional Health Care Director Gene Hoover, Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander, LeadingAge Kentucky President and CEO Timothy Veno, and Episcopal Church Home Executive Director Beverly Edward.
Beshear will discuss vaccine distribution in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities and share images from facilities administering vaccines Monday.
The briefing is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. CT.