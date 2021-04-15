PADUCAH — When COVID-19 vaccinations were first being delivered to states across the country, it was hard to get an appointment. Now, many clinics are accepting walk-in patients and many Kentucky clinics say their site has more openings that people coming to get vaccinated.
Public health experts say we are still a long way from reaching herd immunity for COVID-19 and a much greater proportion of the population needs to get vaccinated to reach the point where the virus will no longer spread.
Local health care leaders and journalists are coming together via a webinar to share tools and ideas for increasing vaccine uptake among specific populations in Kentucky, including Black, rural, and Spanish-speaking communities.
Speakers include Director of the Graves County Health Department Noel Coplen, CEO for the Kentucky Nurses Association Delanor Manson, Public Health Director for North Central District Health Department Roanya Rice, and Local 6's very own Shamarria Morrison.
The "Healthy for a Change" webinar will allow them to discuss two campaigns launched by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and other statewide health associations: "I Got the Shot" and "Take it from Me."
You can watch the webinar in the Facebook live embedded above. All state and local government officials, health department directors, media, Kentucky nonprofits, and health care providers, among others, are invited to attend.