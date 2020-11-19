PADUCAH — City and county leaders, as well as local health care leaders, are set to provide a virtual briefing on COVID-19 in Paducah and McCracken County.
The news briefing is set to be held via Zoom, starting at 2:30 p.m.
Public safety and health care professionals scheduled to participate include Paducah-McCracken County Emergency Management Director Jerome Mansfield, Mercy Health Lourdes Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Jenny Franke, Baptist Health Paducah Chief of Medical Staff Dr. Brad Housman and hospitalist Dr, Chris Hancock, Mercy Regional EMS Executive Director Jeremy Jeffrey and Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster.
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless and McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer will participate in the briefing as well.
Earlier Thursday, the city of Paducah announced City Hall and other city buildings will be closed to the public effective Friday. Click here for more information about the closure.