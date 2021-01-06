PADUCAH — Leaders with the city of Paducah, McCracken County, and the Purchase District Health Department are holding news conference Wednesday to provide information about local vaccine distribution and when members of the community might expect to receive their shots.
The news conference is set to begin at 2 p.m. You can expect to see Paducah Mayor George Bray, McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer and Purchase District Health Department Kent Koster.
Tuesday, the health department said is is currently only vaccinating health care workers and first responders. For information on how individuals in that group who live in Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and McCracken counties can schedule their appointment to be vaccinated, click here.