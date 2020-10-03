BETHESDA, MD (NBC News) — President Donald Trump took to Twitter Saturday to say he's feeling well, but acknowledged the next few days will be critical.
And Saturday night, the White House released a statement from the president's personal physician, Dr. Sean Conley. In the statement, Conley writes that the president is "not yet out of the woods," but the president's medical team "remains cautiously optimistic." Conley writes that the president "remains fever-free and off supplemental oxygen."
Another nightly update from President @realDonaldTrump’s physician: pic.twitter.com/HuF8QxcWfG— Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 4, 2020
That comes as there's confusion between his medical team, which has offered a rosier picture than a White House official who said the president was showing some concerning symptoms before he was flown to a military hospital outside the nation's capital.
The White House said Friday that the president was taken to the hospital for monitoring as a precaution. Saturday, we're learning more.
Amid mixed messages about his fight with COVID-19, Trump Saturday night shared an upbeat video message on Twitter.
"I'm starting to feel good,” the president said. “You don't know. Over the next period of a few days, I guess, that's the real test. So, we'll be seeing what happens over those next, next couple of days."
His medical team proclaimed Saturday morning he was in good spirits and hadn't had a fever in 24 hours.
"At this time, the team and I are extremely happy with the progress the president has made,” Dr. Sean Conley, Trump’s personal physician said.
Conley said the president developed symptoms Thursday, including a mild cough, congestion and fatigue.
But his briefing spurred more questions than answers. The White House later issued a memo correcting the timeline Conley offered.
And he wouldn't answer certain questions, like how high the president's fever had been, offering only vague answers on whether he'd been given supplemental oxygen.
"The concerning thing again is, you know, today they talked about the vitals being normal, him being up and around, him doing things – a little confusing as to whether he was on oxygen or not,” NBC News Medical Correspondent Dr. John Torres said. “That's important, because if he was on oxygen, that means that his lungs are being affected at this point.”
A source familiar with the president's condition told NBC News' Peter Alexander some of the president's vital signs Friday morning were "early indicators of the potential progression beyond mild illness.”
Trump's medical team said he's taking an experimental antiviral treatment called remdesivir, as well as an antibody cocktail to boost his body's immune system. His doctor saying they're not holding back on anything that could help.