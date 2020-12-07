FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police Honor Guard will place a wreath in front of the State Capitol Building Monday in honor of the more than 2,000 Kentuckians who have died because of COVID-19.
The wreath laying ceremony will include Gov. Andy Beshear, Rev. Jack Brewer with the Franklin County Ministerial Association, the Kentucky State Police Honor Guard and the First United Methodist Church of Frankfort Handbell Ensemble.
The ceremony, which is set to begin at 1 p.m. CT, will also include a solo performance by baritone Keith Dean.