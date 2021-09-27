HUMPHREYS COUNTY, TENN– Officer Greg Triplett, 50, died Sunday morning due to complications from Covid-19, the Waverly Police Department reported on their Facebook page Wednesday.
“Greg was a great friend and police officer. He treated everyone with kindness and compassion and had a way of leaving everyone with a smile. He was one of the best," said Chief Grant Gillespie,.
Triplett had recently lost his home during the Aug. 21 flooding that killed 20 people. According to the Waverly Police Department, Triplett continued to patrol the Waverly area, and helped his city rebuild, all while trying to rebuild his own home.
According to the Waverly Department of Public Safety Facebook page, Triplett was born and raised in the Waverly area. He began his law enforcement career in 1995 as a corrections officer and dispatcher, before being hired as a patrol officer in 1998. During his career, he served in corrections, dispatch, patrol and as a school resource officer.
Triplett returned to patrol in 2017 and had previously worked for the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department and the McEwen Police Department during his career.
Triplett leaves behind his wife, Lora, and five children.